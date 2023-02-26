Launching of Special Event Station

The Brunei Darussalam Amateur Radio Association, BDARA made an amateur radio contact with amateur radio members overseas. Aimed to enliven the 39th National Day celebration and disseminate the celebration overseas, the activity was held at the Jalan Rimba Terunjing during the Special Event Station launching ceremony in conjunction with the National Day.

The event was officiated by Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Daud bin Haji Jihan, Member of the Legislative Council. BDARA plans to attract more members from the youth to take part in amateur radio, aside from assisting related parties during any disaster.

Source: Radio Television Brunei