The Pakistan Humanitarian Flood Fund 2022 is established for 3 months to provide an opportunity for donors to contribute financially and various parties to organise charity events for the purpose of collecting donations. The fundraising is open from yesterday until the 12th of January 2023. Speaking at the Pakistan Humanitarian Flood Fund 2022 National Committee Meeting, Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Nazmi bin Haji Mohamad, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports as Co-Advisor to the Pakistan Humanitarian Flood Fund 2022 National Committee, shared that since August, Pakistan has been hit by the worst floods ever, affecting more than 33 million people. The event took place yesterday afternoon at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

The event coincided with the Launching of SMS Brunei Prihatin for the Fund, officiated by Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs as Co-Advisor. One of the fundraising methods is through collaborations with Datastream Technology, DST, Sendirian Berhad, Progresif Sendirian Berhad and Imagine Sendirian Berhad.

Source: Radio Television Brunei