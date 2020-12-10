Towards providing new experience to customers, the Darussalam Enterprise, DARe, has launched the Signature Experience. It aims to transform the organization’s customer service through a series of high impact and result oriented interventions to facilitate the development of people and service towards a culture of service excellence. The launching was held at the Main Auditorium of Design & Technology Building.

The launching was led by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Dr Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy as Chairman of DARe. Javed Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer of DARe, in his opening remarks, recognizes that DARe is in its fifth year of establishment coming February 2021. He added that DARe should continue to inculcate the values as an organization namely Dynamic, Accountable, Responsive and Entrepreneurial. The event ran concurrently with certificate presentation to potential in-house trainers who will train Signature Experience to all DARe staff.

Source: Radio Television Brunei