The Brunei Darussalam Women Graduates Association held a charity activity for the Palestinian Humanitarian Fund 2021. The charity event took place yesterday afternoon at Mabohai Shopping Complex.

The event was officiated by Dayang Hajah Nor Ashikin binti Haji Johari, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. 100 stems of roses will be sold at 10 dollar each. The roses will be available at a number of locations until the 31st of this month. The proceeds will be contributed to the Palestinian Humanitarian Fund 2021.

Source: Radio Television Brunei