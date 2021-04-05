The online ‘Zakat Fitrah’ or tithe payment will facilitate Muslims in the country in performing their tithe payment obligation which helps to save time and ensure financial security. Awang Haji Abdul Aziz bin Haji Akop, Acting Secretary of the Brunei Islamic Religious Council, MUIB as Co-Chairman of MUIB explained that the service will be available from the 1st to the 28th of Ramadhan. Awang Haji Abdul Aziz stated the matter in an interview with RTB at the launching of Online Zakat Fitrah Payment Service THIS afternoon at the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

It was launched by Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs as Chairman of MUIB. Members of the public can use two payment online methods namely the Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, BIBD “QuickPay” and the e-Zakat service system by Datastream Digital Sendirian Berhad, DST. The Acting Secretary of MUIB added for those who have yet to pay their tithe after the 28th can still do so at mosques, suraus and religious halls.

Source: Radio Television Brunei