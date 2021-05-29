Helping those in need is a joint responsibility and youths have the ability to jointly carry out their responsibilities to contribute to the country’s development from the grassroots level. The matter was emphasised by the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports while officiating the launch of the Mumtaz Programme, 28th May. Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin in his speech also stressed that the Teachmeguru initiative has a big impact not only towards improving students’ performance in the PSR, Primary School Assessment Examination, but also in the long run.

The Mumtaz programme is an initiative conducted by Teachmeguru in collaboration with the Transformation Youth Community Club and volunteers. The programme provides free tuition to 51 Year 6 students from the Miftahun Najaah group, low-income earners and recipients of Monthly Welfare Assistance, BKB from five primary schools in Mukim Berakas B. The subjects offered are Mathematics, English and Malay Languages, Science and Malay Islamic Monarchy.

Source: Radio Television Brunei