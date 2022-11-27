Launching of ‘Ke Kampung Kitane’ Programme

In an effort to bring closer and strengthen relation with the village residents, the Temburong District Office through the Mukim and Village Institutions Division organised the ‘Ke Kampung Kitane’ Programme. The event took place on 27th November morning, at Kampung Selapon Community Hall in Mukim Batu Apoi, Temburong District.

The programme was officiated by Awang Abdul Walid bin Haji Matassan, Permanent Secretary for Municipal and District at the Ministry of Home Affairs. The programme was filled with a walkathon heading to Taman Aie Tenab which was coincided with the launching of signboard. Also held was the planting of trees for the Green Protocol Programme. Also present was Pengiran Muhammad Ameer Mubaarak bin Pengiran Haji Hashim, Temburong District Officer.

Source: Radio Television Brunei