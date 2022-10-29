Launching Of Islamic Health Education Exhibition

The Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB is organising the Islamic Health Education Exhibition at Times Square, Berakas. The exhibition, which ends tomorrow, 30th October, aims to provide understanding to the public on health based on Al-Qur’an and As-Sunah as well as matters related to it.

The exhibition was officiated by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health. 16 exhibition spaces are provided for the public. Various activities have also been lined up including prayer demonstration and health therapy. Also present, Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Mohammad Tashim bin Pengiran Haji Hassan, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs. Among the agencies joining include Ministry of Health, State Mufti Department, Halalan Thayyiban Research Centre and the Islamic Da’wah Centre.

Source: Radio Television Brunei