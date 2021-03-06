Bengkel Kereta Berakas Sdn Bhd, BKB, officially launched its new heavy vehicle towing yesterday morning in support with the mission and vision of National Road Safety Council on ‘Brunei Darussalam Road Safety Strategic Plan 2025′. The ceremony took place at its premise in Lambak Kanan Industrial Area.

The launching was officiated by Awang Haji Hairul Mohd Daud bin Haji Abdul Karim, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications, who is also the Secretary of National Road Safety Council. Lately, there has been numerous issues on large numbers of heavy commercial vehicle found stranded on the road or highway due to break down, mechanical, electrical, engine failure or road traffic accident which is dangerous to all road users and can easily prompt to an event of mishap, accident, fatality and death. In line with Road Safety Strategic Plan 2025 under Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications, on the very importance of road safety for all road users in Brunei Darussalam, BKB has introduced new towing services especially for all heavy vehicles’ types weighing more than 8 tonnes, as a support to the plan.

Source: Radio Television Brunei