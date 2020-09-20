​200 Dipterocarp saplings were donated by Rimba Garden Central, RGC to the Ministry of Development and Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism. The donation was part of the support for the tree planting initiative in conjunction with the World Ozone Day celebration, which also saw the launching of Green Avenue.

The launching of Green Avenue was officiated by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Ingenieur Awang Haji Suhaimi bin Haji Gafar, Minister of Development who is also the Co-Chairman the Brunei Darussalam National Climate Change Policy with Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Apong, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism. The Green Avenue aimed to improve biodiversification and foster plant ownership among residents in the country as citizens of the Heart of Borneo. Among those present were Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Tahamit bin Haji Nudin, Member of the Legislative Council and Dato Seri Paduka Architect Awang Haji Marzuke bin Haji Mohsin, Deputy Minister of Development.

Source: Radio Television Brunei