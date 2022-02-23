The public are welcome to donate to the Community Welfare Council, MKM Funeral Management Fund starting yesterday. The fund is especially for the less fortunate in providing equipment and funeral management. The launching of the fund took place yesterday morning at Universiti Teknologi Brunei, UTB.

The fund was officiated by Professor Doctor Dayang Hajah Zohrah binti Haji Sulaiman, Vice Chancellor of Universiti Teknologi Brunei. The fund will be run entirely by MKM with the aim to provide another convenient platform for the public who wish to donate as a long-term charity. The fund project was conducted by the participants of the 31st Executive Development Programme for Middle Management, EDPMMO, through the Community Outreach Programme, one of the modules of the UTB Operated Programme.

Source: Radio Television Brunei