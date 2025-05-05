Launching of Focal Collaborative Project to Enhance Bruneiana Collection



Bandar Seri Begawan: The Forum of Chief Librarians (FOCAL) Collaborative Project seeks to upgrade and strengthen the Bruneiana Collection in libraries to facilitate the preservation of materials and access for learning, research, and lifelong learning purposes. Organised by the Brunei Darussalam Library Association in collaboration with the Brunei History Centre, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, the project was officiated this morning at the Brunei History Centre, in the capital.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the project was launched by Doctor Awang Haji Muhammad Hadi bin Muhammad Melayong, Head of the Brunei History Centre. Also held was a forum titled “Apa yang Difahamkan sebagai Koleksi Bruneiana.” The project, conducted by 14 libraries, provides tools to facilitate the work of librarians, including a list of authors, digital library guidelines, standards, and training.

