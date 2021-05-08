​The Department of Economic Planning and Statistics, DEPS, Ministry of Finance and Economy has begun the Second Phase of the Population and Housing Census, BPP 2021, which is the e-Census for 20th April 2021. The e-Census system is a new method introduced in BPP 2021 to facilitate the public in filling in their information online at any time and place within the set period. In the First Phase of BPP carried out in January to February, some 57 percent of the total household/family have opted to use e-Census for the Second Phase. In this regard, to ease the use of the e-Census System, DEPS has organised an e-Census Clinic at the Ministry of Finance and Economy, started yesterday until this Wednesday.

The clinic was launched by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy. The clinic aimed to help the public in the use of the e-Census system practically. Apart from the employees of the Ministry of Finance and Economy, the clinic is also opened to the public. The clinic will also be extended to other ministries and certain locations in every district according to the schedule that will be set and informed from time to time. Also present was Dato Seri Paduka Doctor Haji Abdul Manaf bin Haji Metussin, Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy for Economy.

Source: Radio Television Brunei