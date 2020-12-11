The One Village and One Product, 1K1P 2020 Transformation Programme is an effort and initiative of the Ministry of Home Affairs in collaboration with Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, BIBD in providing a specific training program for entrepreneurs under the 1K1P programme. The implementation of the 1K1P Transformation Programme involved several phases and is currently entering the 4th Phase, namely the Classic and Premium 1K1P Products Showcase. The Ministry of Home Affairs will introduce two types of products, namely 1K1P Classic Products and 1K1P Premium Products in the market. Awang Abdul Walid bin Haji Matassan, Deputy Secretary, Town and District, Ministry of Home Affairs stated the matter at the launching of Classic and Premium One Village One Product, yesterday afternoon.

It was launched by Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Abu Bakar Bin Haji Apong, Minister of Home Affairs. The Ministry of Home Affairs has designed an ecosystem of production and processing of Classic and Premium 1K1P Products in ensuring the availability of these products in the market in the near future, apart from ensuring consistent product quality and the use of packaging that attracts buyers. The sales activity will be held until today starting at 10 in the morning.

Source: Radio Television Brunei