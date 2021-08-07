In facing issues such as what is occurring in Palestine, the Ministry of Religious Affairs through the Youth Religious Programme, the Islamic Da’wah Centre in collaboration with several Youth Organisations conducted the Brunei Care Palestine 2.0 Programme. The launch of the program took place yesterday afternoon at Onecity Shopping Centre, Kampung Salambigar.

It was launched by Haji Mohammad Rosli bin Haji Ibrahim; Permanent Secretary at the Ministry Of Religious Affairs. The 2-day programme is a sign of solidarity to the brothers and sisters in Palestine which is also a continuation of Brunei Care Palestine 1.0 in 2019. The Co-Chairperson of the programme stated that the programme includes a forum, ‘Palestine tunnel’ exhibition, calligraphy writing, face painting and charity sales. Sharifah Nur Nazuwa Binti Haji Md Zain hoped the programme will receive an encouraging response from the public and everyone are invited to attend the Brunei Care Palestine programme to together enliven it while raising funds for the Palestine Humanitarian Fund 2021.

Source: Radio Television Brunei