The public can now contribute to the Mosque, Surau and Religious Hall Financial Fund and the Brunei Darussalam Mosque Construction Fund easily and quickly through the BIBD QuickPay service.

The launch was officiated by Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs. Conducted with the cooperation of the Department of Mosque Affairs, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, BIBD, the BIBD QuickPay service makes it easier for the public to donate to mosque funds including the Brunei Darussalam Mosque Construction Fund. 65 mosques, suraus and religious halls will use the BIBD QuickPay service which is a cashless payment service via QR or Quick Response.

To further disseminate about BIBD QuickPay, posters on the service were handed over to representatives from the ministries. An advantage of the service is that it is safe to be used without any security risks linked to the handling and keeping of cash money at the mosques. The service also provides an opportunity to the country’s communities to use their personal assets with the intention of religious deeds and to multiply their charitable practises.

Source: Radio Television Brunei