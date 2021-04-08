The launching of the 75 times Khatam Al-Quran ceremony was also held at other districts.

In Temburong District, such a ceremony took place at the Utama Muhammad Salleh Mosque in Bangar Town. In attendance was Awang Haji Rosli bin Haji Ibrahim, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Whereas in Tutong District, a similar ceremony was held at the Bukit Beruang National Housing Scheme Mosque. Awang Haji Mohammad Nazri bin Haji Mohammad Yusof, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications began the reading of Al-Quran verses. Also present, Members of the Legislative Council.

The launching of the 75 times Khatam Al-Quran ceremony took place at the Mohammad Jamalul Alam Mosque in Kuala Belait. In attendance was Pengiran Amirrizal bin Pengiran Haji Mahmud, Permanent Secretary for Administration, Finance and Estate at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. Also present were Members of the Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei