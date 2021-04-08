1,708 participants took part in the reading of Al-Quran marking the launching of the 75 times Khatam Al-Quran Ceremony for members of the Mukim and Village Consultative Councils, school students and higher learning institutions nationwide in conjunction with the 75th birthday celebration of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam for this year. The ceremony took place yesterday afternoon at Jame’ ‘Asr Hassanil Bolkiah in Kampung Kiarong.

In the Brunei Muara district, the ceremony began with the mass reading of Surah Al-Fatihah led by Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, Minister of Home Affairs as the Chairman of the Executive Committee for His Majesty’s 75th Birthday Celebration. Also present were Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin Bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Othman, Minister Of Religious Affairs; And Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Hamzah bin Haji Sulaiman, Minister Of Education.

Participants for the reading of Al-Quran comprise members of the Mukim and Village Consultative Councils in the four districts according to several categories which includes students from the Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Tahfiz Al-Quran Institute, Arabic Schools and the Al-Quran Tilawah Scheme representing Arabic and Religious schools and the Khatam Al-Quran Scheme as well as students under the Ministry of Education and Higher Learning Institutions.

Source: Radio Television Brunei