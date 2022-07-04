The Kampung Batu Marang Mosque Takmir Committee organised the Launching Ceremony of 3rd Reading of the Holy Verses of Al-Quran, yesterday afternoon. It was held in conjunction with 76th Birthday Celebration of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam.

The ceremony was attended by 102 readers comprising the Takmir Committee, Al Ma’wa Muslimah Members, Al Ma’wa male and female Youths, the congregants and residents of Kampung Batu Marang and its surroundings. Among others, the event aimed to strengthen relation between the residents as well as to get closer to Al-Quran.

Source: Radio Television Brunei