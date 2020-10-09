The Launching of the Al Muhallab bin Abi Sufra Publications Shelf is an opportunity to celebrate one of the most powerful factors and fundamental vehicles in the dissemination and preservation of knowledge, and cultural exchanges; inline with the initiatives of the government of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam in building a nation of readers. Speaking at the launching ceremony, His Excellency Sheikh Ahmed bin Hashil Al-Maskari, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Sultanate of Oman to Brunei Darussalam, explained that the launch was the 5th of its kind following the launch of the Omani publications corner held at the libraries of the country’s universities. The function took place at the Library of the Defence Academy, Royal Brunei Armed Forces, RBAF.

The launch of the shelf was officiated by Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, Second Minister of Defence and His Excellency Sheikh Ahmed. It is part of the efforts to promote the Omani culture in the country and at the same time strengthen people-to-people relations which are vital components of the existing strong ties between the two countries. Also present were Dato Seri Paduka Haji Mohammad Irwan bin Haji Hambali, Commissioner of the Royal Brunei Police Force and Major General Udara Dato Seri Pahlawan Haji Hamzah bin Haji Sahat, Commander of the RBAF.

Source: Radio Television Brunei