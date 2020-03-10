Teratak Mumin Family Foundation, MFF located at Kampung Rataie in Temburong District is hoped to enhance the local residents’ socio-economy. Organised by the family of Haji Abdul Mumin Bin Awang Sunggoh, the hut was officiated yesterday morning.

It was launched by Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Emran Bin Haji Sabtu, Member of the Legislative Council as the Penghulu of Mukim Bokok. Located at a 1.5 hectare of land, the hut was an initiative of Dayang Hajah Rosmawatty and siblings to help the underprivileged in the country. The hut is hoped to become a platform and effort in assisting the local residents as well as to attract more local and foreign visitors.

With a village concept, the hut can accommodate up to 45 people. The rate for an overnight stay at the hut is 38 dollars per pax. For group booking, with a minimum of 5 people, the overnight rate is 35 dollars per pax.

Source: Radio Television Brunei