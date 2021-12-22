“SME 360” was launched by Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, BIBD to better serve the business community through a broader Vision and Mission. This includes a series of initiatives including a new microsite web platform and community engagement campaign aimed at helping micro, small and medium-sized enterprises rebound from the hardships of two years of pandemic-related challenges.

SME 360 was launched yesterday with the hope to assist in the growth of a more vibrant, dynamic and sustainable. At the same time, SME 360 plays a part in the sustainable rebound of small business in Brunei, in line with the Bank’s role as a Partner in Progress. In the Media Conference, BIBD launched the new campaign series by providing the initiative which will contribute information, resources and a network of support to both new and established entrepreneurs and professionals to gain profit by next year. More than 6,000 registered SMEs in the country will be supported in the continuous efforts for the growth of business in the coming years.

Source: Radio Television Brunei