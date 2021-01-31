​In conjunction with its 20 years of establishment, Pusat Ehsan Al-Ameerah Al-Hajjah Maryam launched its 2020 Annual Magazine during the Appreciation Day Ceremony of Pusat Ehsan Al-Ameerah Al-Hajjah Maryam.

Earlier, the ceremony began with the recitation of surah Al-Fatihah for Al-Marhum His Royal Highness Prince Haji ‘Abdul ‘Azim Ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah.

The annual magazine was launched by Yang Berhormat Major General Retired Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Aminudin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. The annual magazine Pusat Ehsan 2020 contains reports, activities and involvement of the centre throughout 2019-2020. Throughout its establishment, Pusat Ehsan has continued to advance in providing quality rehabilitation and intervention programs for communities with special needs.

Source: Radio Television Brunei