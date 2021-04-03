The 5G Pilot Project, with the objective of supporting strategic objectives and priorities under the Digital Economy Masterplan 2025 will be implemented starting this month. The pilot project also aims to demonstrate 5G Proof-of-Concept network environments, promote the value of high-speed 5G mobile communications and create awareness in accelerating 5G adoption. The launching ceremony was held at The Mall, Gadong.

The launch was officiated by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Abdul Mutalib bin Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Setia Dato Paduka Haji Awang Mohammad Yusof, Minister of Transport and Infocommunications. The 5G Pilot Project is conducted by the Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications and spearheaded by the Authority for Info-communications Technology Industry of Brunei Darussalam, AITI with involvement from telecommunications infrastructure and service providers as well as various industry stakeholders and players.

AITI in collaboration with Brunei Darussalam 5G Taskforce also held a handover ceremony for the 5G Taskforce Report. As of today to the 7th of April, members of the public can visit the booth featuring the 5G Pilot Project. It is a continuation of a series of activities in an effort to raise awareness on 5G technology which has the potential to improve productivity, enhance virtual experiences and bring us to the next level ofdigitalisation towards realising the aspiration of making Brunei Darussalam as a Smart Nation. Also present was Dato Seri Paduka Haji Matsatejo bin Sokiaw, Deputy Minister of Energy, as Chairman of AITI.

Source: Radio Television Brunei