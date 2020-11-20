32 new books in various fields written by several local and overseas academics, Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University, UNISSA through the Research and Publication Centre, PPP were launched yesterday morning.

The launch was officiated by Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Seri Maharaja Dato Paduka Seri Setia Doktor Ustaz Haji Awang Abdul Aziz bin Juned, the State Mufti. Among the publications were nine books in Malay, seven in English and eight in the Arabic Language. Also published were five journals, an Encyclopaedia and three Monographs.

Also held was the presentation of the UNISSA book award namely the Malay Language Book Category to Yang Berbahagia Professor Doctor Abd Aziz bin Yusof, Honorary Professor, University College Bestari, Setiu, Terengganu. Doctor Ahamad Faosiy Ogunbado, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Islamic Development Management, UNISSA was awarded in the English Language Category, while Doctor Shayuthy bin Abdul Manas, Deputy Dean, Faculty of Usuluddin and Doctor Ismail bin Abdullah, Deputy Director, Research and Publication Centre, UNISSA were awarded in the Arabic Language Category.

The State Mufti Department also held a signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU with UNISSA. Signing on behalf of the State Mufti Department was Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mazanan bin Haji Yusof, Assistant Mufti and Awang Haji Mohiddin bin Haji Mustafa, Acting Director of Administration, State Mufti Department. Meanwhile UNISSA was represented by Doctor Haji Norarfan bin Haji Zainal, Rector of UNISSA and Associate Professor Doctor Hajah Rose binti Abdullah, Director of Research and Publication Centre, UNISSA. The MoU signing acts as a platform to foster and broaden cooperation in the field of publication and marketing of published material.

Source: Radio Television Brunei