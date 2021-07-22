2 new imported COVID-19 cases were recorded yesterday. The Ministry of Health in its press release stated that with the new cases, total COVID-19 cases in the country have now climbed to 311.

Both cases arrived in the country from Thailand via Singapore on the 12th of July 2021.

Case 310 is a 59 year old Thai man. He had a fever and sore throat on the 18th of July 2021 for two days.

Meanwhile, Case 311 is a 22-year-old Thai man and he is the son to Case 310. He also had fever and sore throat on the 18th of July 2021 for two days. At this time, he had an occasional cough.

The contact tracing conducted has identified 5 close contacts for these two cases. All of the new cases were detected when they were undergoing quarantine and all their travel arrangements upon arrival and their quarantine follows the existing Standard Operating Procedure, SOP.

39 active cases are currently being treated at the National Isolation Centre and all are in stable condition. Meanwhile, 4 cases have recovered yesterday.

The last COVID-19 case was reported on the 6th of May 2020; while the number of imported cases since the last local infection are 170.

792 people are undergoing mandatory isolation; while 22,221 have completed their isolation since March 2020.

281 samples of the SARS Co-V-Two virus test were carried out, bringing the total number of lab tests conducted since January 2020 to 149,420. For more information and the latest development, visit the Ministry of Health website or contact the Health Advice Line at 148.

