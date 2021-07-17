No new COVID-19 case was reported yesterday. The Ministry of Health in its press release stated the total number of COVID-19 cases in Brunei Darussalam remain at 283.

Meanwhile, 1 recovered cases was reported today. 19 active cases are still being treated at the National Isolation Centre and all are in stable condition.

The last COVID-19 case was reported on the 6th of May 2020; while, the number of imported cases since the last local infection is 142 cases.

760 people are undergoing mandatory isolation; while 22,003 have completed their isolation since March 2020

63 samples of the SARS Co-V-Two virus test were carried out, bringing the total number of lab tests conducted since January 2020 to 147,420. For more information and the latest development, visit the Ministry of Health website or contact the Health Advice Line at 148.

Source: Radio Television Brunei