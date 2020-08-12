No new COVID-19 cases reported yesterday, and the total cases remain at 142.

According to the Ministry of Health’s press release, one active case was reported and the number of recovered cases remains at 138.

Meanwhile, there are 569 individuals undergoing mandatory self-isolation and the number of people who have completed the mandatory self-isolation since March 2020 was 4 thousand and 26.

In the past 24 hours, 420 samples have been tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that brings the total number of lab tests conducted since January 2020 to 44 thousand 403.

For further information and the latest development, visit the Ministry of Health’s website at moh.gov.bn, contact Health Advice Line 148 or through healthinfo.gov.bn.

Source: Radio Television Brunei