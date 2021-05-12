One new imported COVID-19 case was reported yesterday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in Brunei Darussalam to 231. The Ministry of Health in its press release on the latest COVID-19 situation in Brunei Darussalam, reported that Case 231 is a 46-year-old man, who arrived in the country from Manila on the 23rd of April 2021. The individual has no symptoms of infection. Investigation and contact tracing have confirmed that there were no close contacts for the case as he was quarantined upon arrival in the country and the entire travel arrangements upon arrival and self-isolation have been in accordance with the existing standard operating procedure.

Meanwhile, 8 active cases are still being treated at the National Isolation Centre. All the cases treated at the Centre are well.

The last local COVID-19 case was reported on 6th of May 2020, and the total number of imported cases since the last one is 90.

490 people are currently undergoing mandatory self-isolation, and 18,032 have completed their mandatory self-isolation since March 2020.

Meanwhile, 161 samples have been tested for the SARS Co-V Two Virus, bringing the total number of lab tests since January 2020 to 122,884 tests.

For further information and latest development, visit the Ministry of Health’s website or contact the Health Advice line 148.

Source: Radio Television Brunei