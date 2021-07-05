No new COVID-19 case was reported yesterday. The Ministry of Health in its press release on the latest COVID-19 situation in Brunei Darussalam stated that total cases remain at 262.

Meanwhile, 7 active cases are being treated at the National Isolation Centre.

The last local COVID-19 case was reported on the 6th of May 2020, with the total number of imported cases since the last one is 121.

798 people are currently undergoing mandatory self-isolation; while 21,078 have completed their mandatory self-isolation since March 2020.

235 samples have been tested for the SARS-Co-V-2, bringing the total number of lab tests since January 2020 to 142,783. For further information and latest development, visit the Ministry of Health’s website or contact the Health Advice line 148.

Source: Radio Television Brunei