No new COVID-19 case was reported yesterday. The Ministry of Health in its press release reported that the total number of COVID-19 cases remains at 221.

Meanwhile, 11 active cases are still being treated at the National Isolation Centre. The number of recovered cases are 207.

The last local COVID-19 case was reported on the 6th of May 2020. The total number of imported cases since the last one is 80.

588 people are currently undergoing mandatory self-isolation; 16,817 have completed their mandatory self-isolation since March 2020.

In the meantime, 240 samples have been tested for the SARS Co-V Two Virus, bringing the total number of lab tests since January 2020 to 117,972. For further information and latest development, visit the Ministry of Health’s website or contact the Health Advice line 148.

Source: Radio Television Brunei