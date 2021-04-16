The latest update on the COVID-19 situation in Brunei Darussalam. The Ministry of Health’s press release on the current COVID-19 situation in Brunei Darussalam reported that no new case was recorded yesterday.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases remains at 221, with 11 active COVID-19 cases still being treated at the National Isolation Centre. The number of recovered cases are 207.

The last local COVID-19 case was reported on the 6th of May 2020. The total number of imported cases since the last one is 80.

547 people are currently undergoing mandatory self-isolation; 16,746 have completed their mandatory self-isolation since March 2020.

In the meantime, 113 samples have been tested for the SARS Co-V Two Virus, bringing the total number of lab tests since January 2020 to 117,732. For further information and latest development, visit the Ministry of Health’s website or contact the Health Advice line 148.

Source: Radio Television Brunei