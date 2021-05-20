9 active cases are still being treated at the National Isolation Centre as the country records no new case yesterday with 1 new recovered case.

The Ministry of Health in its press release on the latest COVID-19 situation in Brunei Darussalam stated that the total COVID-19 cases in the country remain at 235 with 223 recovered.

The last local COVID-19 case was reported on the 6th of May 2020, and the total number of imported cases since the last one is 94.

479 people are currently undergoing mandatory self-isolation, and 18,380 people have completed their mandatory self-isolation since March 2020.

Meanwhile, 168 samples have been tested for the SARS Co-V Two Virus, bringing the total number of lab tests since January 2020 to 123,913. For further information and latest development, visit the Ministry of Health’s website or contact the Health Advice line 148.

Source: Radio Television Brunei