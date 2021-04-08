One new imported COVID-19 case was reported yesterday while 4 cases have recovered. In the Ministry of Health’s press release on the current COVID-19 situation in Brunei Darussalam, Case 216 is a 41-year old man who arrived in the country from Jakarta via Singapore on the 26th of March 2021. Investigation and contact tracing have confirmed that there is no close contact for this case as he was quarantined upon arrival in the country, and his entire travel arrangements upon arrival and self-isolation have been in accordance with existing standard operating procedure or SOP. With the new case, there are 11 active cases still being treated at the National Isolation Centre, and all are in stable condition.

Total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is 215 while 202 cases have recovered.

The last local COVID-19 case was reported on the 6th of May 2020. Meanwhile, the total number of imported cases since the last one is 75.

588 people are currently undergoing mandatory self-isolation, while 16,296 have completed their mandatory self-isolation since March 2020.

In the meantime, 135 samples have been tested for the SARS Co-V Two Virus, bringing the total number of lab tests since January 2020, to 116,173. For further information and latest development, visit the Ministry of Health’s website or contact the Health Advice line 148.

Source: Radio Television Brunei