In the latest development on the COVID-19 situation in Brunei Darussalam, one active case is still being treated at the National Isolation Centre and no new COVID-19 case was recorded today.

In the Ministry of Health’s press release, the total number of COVID-19 cases remains at 185, with 181 recovered cases.

The last local COVID-19 case was reported on the 6th of May 2020. Meanwhile, the total number of imported cases since the last one is 44.

861 people are currently undergoing mandatory self-isolation. 13 thousand 443 people have completed their mandatory self-isolation since March 2020.

In the meantime, 447 samples have been tested for the SARS Co-V Two Virus, bringing the total number of lab tests since January 2020, to 99 thousand 926 tests.

For further information and latest development, visit the Ministry of Health’s website or contact the Health Advice line 148.

Source: Radio Television Brunei