4 active cases are still being treated at the National Isolation Centre, while no new case was recorded yesterday.

In the press release, the Ministry of Health stated that total cases remain at 184, and the number of recovered cases is 177.

The last COVID-19 case was reported on the 6th of May 2020. Meanwhile, the total number of imported cases since the last one is 43.

671 people are currently undergoing mandatory self-isolation. 13,034 people have completed their mandatory self-isolation since March 2020.

In the meantime, 261 samples have been tested for the SARS CoV-Two Virus, bringing the total number of lab tests since January 2020, to 96,204.

For further information and latest development, visit the Ministry of Health’s website or contact the Health Advice line 148.

Source: Radio Television Brunei