1 new case was reported yesterday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to one hundred 91. In its press release, the Ministry of Health informed that case 191 is a 43 year old man who arrived in the country from Bangladesh via Kuala Lumpur on the 24th of February 2021.

The contact tracing for this case is still being conducted. The case is being treated at the National Isolation Centre, where all the active cases are well.

The last local COVID-19 case was reported on the 6th of May 2020. Meanwhile, the total number of imported cases since the last one is 50.

719 people are currently undergoing mandatory self-isolation, while 14,379 have completed their mandatory self-isolation since March 2020.

In the meantime, 267 samples have been tested for the SARS CoV-Two Virus, bringing the total number of lab tests since January 2020 to 107,803.

For further information and latest development, visit the Ministry of Health’s website or contact the Health Advice line 148.

Source: Radio Television Brunei