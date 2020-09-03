Over 400 people are still undergoing mandatory self-isolation. The Ministry of Health in its press release on the latest update on the COVID-19 situation in Brunei Darussalam also stated no new COVID-19 cases were recorded yesterday.

Meanwhile, two active cases are still being treated at the National Isolation Centre. COVID-19 cases remain at 144 and recovered cases remain at 139.

499 people are currently undergoing Mandatory Self-Isolation. Since March 2020, the number of people who have completed it is 5 thousand 32.

265 samples have been tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total lab tests conducted since January 2020 to 52 thousand 450.

For further information and the latest development, visit the Ministry of Health's website

Source: Radio Television Brunei