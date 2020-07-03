​The country continues to record no new COVID-19 cases, with the total number of cases remaining at 141. The Ministry of Health stated the matter in a media statement yesterday. Meanwhile, no active care was reported, with 3 fatality and the recovered cases stood at 138.

Currently there are 491 individuals undergoing mandatory self-isolation. 2,770 individuals have completed their mandatory self-isolation since March 2020.

In the past 24 hours, a total of 354 samples have been tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that brings the total number of lab tests conducted since January 2020 to 30,195.

For further information and latest development, visit the Ministry of Health’s website at ‘www.moh.gov.bn’, contact Health Advice Line 148 or through ‘healthinfo.gov.bn’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei