​No new COVID-19 case has been recorded, and the total number of cases remain at 142. According to the Ministry of Health’s press release, one active case was reported and the number of recovered cases remains at 138.

Meanwhile there are 575 individuals undergoing mandatory self-isolation and the number of people who have completed the mandatory self-isolation since March 2020 was 4,012 people.

In the past 24 hours, 283 samples have been tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that brings the total number of lab tests conducted since January 2020 to 43,690 tests.

For further information and the latest development, visit the Ministry of Health’s website at ‘moh.gov.bn’, contact Health Advice Line 148 or through ‘healthinfo.gov.bn’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei