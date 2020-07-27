Brunei Darussalam continues to record no new COVID-19 cases, and the total cases remain at 141. According to the Ministry of Health’s press release, no new active case was reported and the number of recovered cases also remains at 138.

Meanwhile, there are 462 individuals undergoing mandatory self-isolation and the number of people who have completed the mandatory self-isolation since March 2020 was 3,547 people.

In the past 24 hours, 400 samples have been tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that brings the total number of lab tests conducted since January 2020 to 38,642.

For further information and the latest development, visit the Ministry of Health’s website at ‘moh.gov.bn’, contact Health Advice Line 148 or through ‘healthinfo.gov.bn’.