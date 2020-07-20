Brunei Darussalam continues to record no new COVID-19 case, therefore the total number of cases remains at 141. According to the Ministry of Health’s press release, no new active cases were reported and the number of recovered cases also remains at 138.

Meanwhile, there are 457 individuals undergoing mandatory self-isolation and those who have completed the mandatory self-isolation since March 2020 is 3,364 people.

In the past 24 hours, 324 samples have been tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that brings the total number of lab tests conducted since January 2020 to 35,793.

For further information and the latest development, visit the Ministry of Health’s website at ‘moh.gov.bn’, contact Health Advice Line 148 or through ‘healthinfo.gov.bn’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei