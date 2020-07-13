​Brunei Darussalam reported no new COVID-19 case, therefore total number of cases remains at 141. According to the Ministry of Health’s press release, no new active cases were reported and number of recovered cases also remains at 138.

Meanwhile, there are 409 individuals undergoing mandatory self-isolation and the number of individuals who have completed mandatory self-isolation since March 2020 is 3,153 people.

In the past 24 hours, 271 samples have been tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that brings the total number of lab tests conducted since January 2020 to 33,877.

For further information and the latest development, visit the Ministry of Health’s website at ‘moh.gov.bn’, contact Health Advice Line 148 or through ‘healthinfo.gov.bn’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei