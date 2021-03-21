​One new import case was reported. In its press release on the latest development on the COVID-19 situation in the country, the Ministry of Health reported 15 active cases are still being treated at the National Isolation Centre.

Case 206 is a 46-year-old man who arrived in the country from Jakarta on-board Royal Brunei Airlines BI736 on the 7th of March 2021. The contact tracing conducted has found 2 close contacts for the case, from which the initial COVID-19 test conducted showed they are negative for COVID-19. At present all the active cases are being treated at the National Isolation Centre, and are in stable condition.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is 206, while the total number of recovered cases is 188.

The last local COVID-19 case was reported on the 6th of May 2020. Meanwhile, the total number of imported cases since the last one is 65.

586 people are currently undergoing mandatory self-isolation, while 15,237 people have completed their mandatory self-isolation since March 2020.

In the meantime, 320 samples have been tested for the SARS Co-V Two Virus, bringing the total number of lab tests since January 2020 to 112,060.

For further information and latest development, visit the Ministry of Health’s website or contact the Health Advice line 148.

Source: Radio Television Brunei