Nine COVID-19 cases are in Category 4, requiring oxygen assistance and under close monitoring with SIX Category 5 cases requiring the assistance of artificial ventilation and are being treated at the ICU.

The Ministry of Health in its press release stated that 3,962 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Brunei Darussalam, taking total cases to 59,447.

4 cases have passed away in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, there are 28,304 active cases after 3,495 cases have recovered.

As of 26th February 2022, 54.2 per cent of the total population have received 3 doses of the vaccine.

1 compound fine was issued for the movement restriction carried out from midnight to 4 in the morning.

Source: Radio Television Brunei