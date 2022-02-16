1 COVID-19 case is in Category 4, requiring oxygen assistance and under close monitoring with two Category 5 cases require the assistance of artificial ventilation and are being treated at ICU.

The Ministry of Health in its press release stated that 667 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Brunei Darussalam yesterday, in which all are local cases, taking total cases to 24,659. 6,551 laboratory tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, there are 7,011 active cases after 132 cases have recovered, bringing the total recovered cases to 17,546. No fatality recorded in the past 24 hours. Bed occupancy rate in isolation centres nationwide is 18.7 percent.

As of 14th February 2022, 94.9 percent of the total population received at least one dose of the vaccine, 94.1 percent received 2 doses, and 47.2 percent received 3 doses of the vaccine.

