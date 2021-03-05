​In the latest COVID-19 development in Brunei Darussalam, 3 active cases are still being treated at the National Isolation Centre. In the Ministry of Health’s press release, no new COVID-19 case was recorded. Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases remains at 188, with 182 recovered cases.

The last local COVID-19 case was reported on the 6th of May 2020. Meanwhile, the total number of imported cases since the last one is 47.

577 people are currently undergoing mandatory self-isolation. 14,196 people have completed their mandatory self-isolation since March 2020.

In the meantime, 913 samples have been tested for the SARS Co-V Two Virus, bringing the total number of lab tests since January 2020, to 105,760 tests.

For further information and latest development, visit the Ministry of Health’s website or contact the Health Advice line 148.

Source: Radio Television Brunei