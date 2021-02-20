2 active cases are still being treated at the National Isolation Centre, while no new case was reported. The Ministry of Health in its press release stated that total number of COVID-19 cases remained at 185, with recovered cases at 180.

The last COVID-19 case was reported on the 6th of May 2020. Meanwhile, the total number of imported cases since the last one is 44.

756 people are currently undergoing mandatory self-isolation. 13,241 people have completed their mandatory self-isolation since March 2020.

In the meantime, 441 samples have been tested for the SARS Co-V Two Virus, bringing the total number of lab tests since January 2020, to 98,021 tests.

Source: Radio Television Brunei