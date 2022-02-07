Another 380 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the country, taking the total cases to 17,784.

In a press release, the Ministry of Health stated that of out of the new cases, 374 are local and 6 are import cases.

There are 1,527 active cases after 49 cases have recovered, bringing the total recovered cases to 16,155. Bed occupancy rate in isolation centres nationwide is 22.6 per cent.

As of the 5th of February 2022, 94.9 per cent of the total population received at least one dose of the vaccine, 94 per cent received 2 doses, and 42.3 per cent received 3 doses of the vaccine.

For the movement restriction carried out from 12 midnight to 4 in the morning, three violations of the directive were recorded.

Source: Radio Television Brunei