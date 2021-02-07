Two recovered cases was recorded with 3 active COVID-19 cases still being treated at the National Isolation Centre. However, no new COVID-19 case was reported in Brunei Darussalam.

In the press release on the latest COVID-19 infection in Brunei Darussalam, the Ministry of Health informed that the total number of infection cases is 181, while the number of recovered cases is 175.

The last COVID-19 case was reported on the 6th of May 2020. Meanwhile, the total number of imported cases since the last one is 40.

441 people are currently undergoing mandatory self-isolation. Meanwhile, 12,631 people have completed their mandatory self-isolation since March 2020.

In the meantime, 320 samples have been tested for the SARS Co-V Two Virus, bringing the total number of lab tests since January 2020 to 93,721.

Source: Radio Television Brunei